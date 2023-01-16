Given the lacklustre performance, here is a brief reminder of the technical position of the EUR/USD and the US Dollar Index. US Dollar Index Welcomes Daily Channel Support The US dollar, as measured …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Stalls Out and May be Prepping for a Short-term Correction - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears have been capped and eyes are on 1.0720 - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Stability - January 16, 2023