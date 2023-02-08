EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.1033) as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell insists that the ‘disinflationary process’ has begun, but the exchange rate may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD tests 50-Day SMA for first time since November - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish Doji, Golden cross tease buyers above 1.0700 - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD and a Return to $1.08 in the Hands of Central Bank Chatter - February 7, 2023