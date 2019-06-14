EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The market mood is mixed ahead of Chinese industrial output misses with 5% compared with.5.5% expected. US retail sales are eyed next. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD tests highs in the 1.1280 region, 200-hour SMA - June 14, 2019
- EUR/USD may find support only at 1.1220 – Confluence Detector - June 14, 2019
- EUR/USD: Near term further consolidation looks likely – Commerzbank - June 14, 2019