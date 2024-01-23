Daily candlesticks show the EUR/USD coiling tightly into the midrange as broad-market momentum tilts into the middle, and the pair is adrift on market tides in a congestion zone between the 50-day and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD Price Forecast: DXY Slips, Euro Awaits ECB’s Hold at 4.5%, Pound Eyes Public Borrowing Cut - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD Extends Slide Ahead of Key ECB Meeting: Factors and Levels to Monitor - January 24, 2024
- Euro Ahead of the ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY - January 24, 2024