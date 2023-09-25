In the currency markets, the US dollar extends gains. The dollar index entered the bullish consolidation zone after the Fed decision, the EURUSD tested an important Fibonacci support last week, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Prepares For Another Leg Lower - September 25, 2023
- EUR/USD tests major support before EZ inflation updates [Video] - September 25, 2023
- EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0600s, bears retain control near multi-month low - September 25, 2023