Should the rally pick up steam above 1.1000 too, all eyes will shift to the tentative descending trendline currently seen around the March peak of 1.1180. Notably, the 200-day SMA at 1.1240 is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD tests March boundary, bias encouraging - May 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls take the lead in quite a busy week - May 30, 2022
- Rupee Gains Big Against US Dollar Despite IMF Uncertainty and Rising Oil Prices - May 30, 2022