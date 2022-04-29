EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.0550, while the U.S. dollar is under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Stronger EUR/USD could carry GBP/USD back to the 1.2570/2600 area – ING - April 29, 2022
- EUR/USD Tests Resistance At 1.0550 - April 29, 2022
- EUR/USD recovers further from multi-year low, climbs to mid-1.0500s ahead of Eurozone CPI - April 29, 2022