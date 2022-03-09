EUR/USD gains some ground as the rebound continues. Traders will wait for the ECB Interest Rate Decision, which will be released tomorrow. A move above 1.0930 will push EUR/USD towards the next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD enjoying strong rebound, eyeing 1.10 as risk appetite improves, commodity prices pull back - March 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Tests Resistance At 1.0930 - March 9, 2022
- Risk-on moves in FX markets lift EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY - March 9, 2022