EUR/USD lacks momentum at the start of the week. ECB President Lagarde comments may have a material impact on currency dynamics. A move below 1.1050 will push EUR/US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.1050 - March 21, 2022
- EUR/USD: Prospects of long Ukraine war to undermine the euro – Commerzbank - March 21, 2022
- EUR/USD to drop past 2020 lows in the 1.06 area if eurozone falls into recession – Rabobank - March 21, 2022