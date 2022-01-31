EUR/USD and USD/JPY traded fairly neutral the past 2 weeks as a result of DXY resting at the 5 year average at 95.06. DXY bolted higher to 97.22 to trade near 98.00 and 99.00 monthly average tops. DXY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: the 5 year average at 1.1522 - January 30, 2022
- EUR/USD bears are in town, but face a wall of critical longterm support - January 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadies below $1,800 despite upbeat yields - January 30, 2022