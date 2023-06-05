The single European currency appears to have entered in a new round of uncertainty after the strong US jobs report on Friday. The euro is already falling below the 1.07 level, retreating almost 100 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The Euro ahead of a new round of questioning - June 5, 2023
- USD/IDR analysis as Indonesia inflation skids below BoI target - June 5, 2023
- Australian Dollar Ahead Of RBA: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD Price Setups - June 5, 2023