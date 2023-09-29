Yesterday’s data did not surprise, the growth rate of the US economy was announced as expected at 2.1%, and the macroeconomic figures from the Eurozone although they did not surprise pleasantly they …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The Euro came back to the fore with a strong reaction - September 29, 2023
- US Dollar, Oil Overbought: Will They Correct Enough? - September 29, 2023
- EUR/GBP technical analysis: is it time to shine? - September 29, 2023