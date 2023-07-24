The single European currency continues to be under question and during the first hours of the European zone at the opening of the week it is under pressure and has already broken down the level of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The Euro falls below 1,11 ahead of the critical week - July 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears take action on disappointing PMIs - July 24, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Faces Challenging Trading Session - July 24, 2023