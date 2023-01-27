The announcement of a 2.9% growth rate in the last quarter beat expectations and now is likely to make it easier for the US Federal Reserve to return to more hawkish rhetoric if inflation pressures on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The Euro is more likely to remain under slight pressure - January 27, 2023
- Forex daily: USD sees some short-term upside against GBP and EUR, but analysts split over Fed direction - January 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro faces key support at 1.0850 - January 27, 2023