Today as we mentioned is very empty of important economic data and for that the most likely scenario is to see a limited range of fluctuation in both directions. Perhaps only a major surprise in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The Euro returned to 1,0650 level on a likely calm day - December 19, 2022
- EUR/USD effective bullish domination continues - December 19, 2022
- EUR/USD unlikely to break new ground this week - December 19, 2022