The general picture of the market does not seem to have changed significantly, the pressures that the international stock markets face seem to favor the American currency, while at the same time the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Shifts Focus to the FOMC Minutes with Sub-$1.06 in View - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Fed Minutes may Reveal that Several Members were in Favor of 50bps Increase - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Hawkish ECB bets could help Euro hold its ground - February 22, 2023