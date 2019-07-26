EUR/USD has bounced from fresh two-year lows amid a rocky ECB decision. US GDP is closely watched, and the detail may matter more than the headline. Friday’s four-hour chart points to potential falls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The Fall Is Far From Over - July 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber sticks to 1.1130 while investors discard US GDP data - July 26, 2019
- September ECB Rate Cut Leaves Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Flat - July 26, 2019