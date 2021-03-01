The pair is bearish and sees next support at the 1.1970 level, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs. “Mounting hopes about a US $1.9 trillion stimulus package provide additional support to …
EUR/USD: The near-term picture is bearish with support seen at 1.1970
