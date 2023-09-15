EUR/USD steadies after a 0.8% drop on Thursday. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s outlook. Toxic mix for the Euro: ECB lowers growth and raises inflation forecast The staff forecast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The path looks clear for convergence toward 1.05 if the Fed maintains hawkish policy stance – SocGen - September 15, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra consolidation in store near term - September 15, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weakness below support at 1.0610 would point to losses extending to 1.04 – Scotiabank - September 15, 2023