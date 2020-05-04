EUR/USD drops as the decline in the US stock futures puts haven bid under a dollar. Risk sentiment takes a hit on rising US-China tensions. Trade war fears return as Trump renews tariffs threat to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The rebound is going away – TDS - May 4, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Fails near 100-DMA as risk sentiment deteriorates on US-China tensions - May 4, 2020
- Weekly trades: USD/PLN and USD/RON - May 4, 2020