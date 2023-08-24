Whilst 1.0800 is holding for now as suspected, if our view for the USD is correct this would suggest the risk for a move below 1.0800 in due course is high for a test of what we look to be better …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: The risk for a move below 1.0800 is high – Credit Suisse - August 24, 2023
- EUR/USD could face some consolidation ahead of further losses – UOB - August 24, 2023
- EUR/USD holds ground above 1.0850 despite soft Eurozone PMI data, focus on Jackson Hole - August 24, 2023