The EUR/USD has fallen significantly this week due to the coronavirus outbreak. While a strategic review of ECB policy is taking place, it remains to be seen as to whether this will inspire the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: There Could Be A Rebound, But It Will Be Modest
The EUR/USD has fallen significantly this week due to the coronavirus outbreak. While a strategic review of ECB policy is taking place, it remains to be seen as to whether this will inspire the …