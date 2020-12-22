EUR/USD: There is room for recovery to 1.2300

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open, having failed to find acceptance once again above the 1.2250 barrier. The resurgent haven demand for the US dollar amid fears over the new …
