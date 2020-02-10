Any person relying on these reports to undertake trading does so entirely at his/her own risk and Hantec Markets does not accept any liability. EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, near four-month lows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD break key support - February 10, 2020
- EUR/USD: there is scope for another technical rally near term [Video] - February 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Eyes Declining Further, Watch the Levels – Euro vs USD Price Outlook - February 10, 2020