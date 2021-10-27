In EUR/USD, economists at Danske Bank view flows, terms of trade (ToT) and levels as adding to downside risks. Terms of trade “In recent quarters, terms of trade have strongly i …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Three factors to drag the pair down – Danske Bank - October 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout to Gain Steam - October 27, 2021
- First Nine Months 2021 results: SCOR records a net income of EUR 339 million, demonstrating its … - October 27, 2021