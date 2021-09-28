Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, lays out three reasons to expect a fall below support at 1.1660 after dead-cat bounce. “Shortages of natural gas in Europe may derail the old continent’s recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Three reasons to expect a fall below the 1.1660 critical support - September 28, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall below support after dead-cat bounce - September 28, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Breaches critical daily support line amid rallying Treasury yields - September 28, 2021