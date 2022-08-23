EUR/USD suffered another sharp drop yesterday, as a breach of parity led to a break below 20-year lows. Economists at ING expect the pair to stay below parity. The euro will see a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Time to stabilise below parity – ING - August 23, 2022
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD moved into deeply undervalued territory, limiting downside risks – Crédit Agricole - August 23, 2022
- Municipality Finance issues a USD 1 billion benchmark under its MTN programme - August 23, 2022