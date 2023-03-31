Economists at ANZ Bank expect the EUR/USD pair to race higher toward 1.14 by the end of the year. “The Euro remains under-valued based on our fair value models and as interest rates between the ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to be at 1.14 at year-end as the ECB’s hawkish stance will provide a tailwind for the Euro – ANZ - March 31, 2023
- EUR/USD: Rebound back to and through 1.0930 needed to regain some positive traction – Scotiabank - March 31, 2023
- EUR/USD: Resilient US data next week could prompt a correction – MUFG - March 31, 2023