EUR/USD is lower since June thanks to higher front-end rates pricing for the Fed. But since then, EUR/USD hasn’t appreciated on the turn lower in US rates we’ve had this week, which is confusing.
EUR/USD to break below 1.18 towards 1.17 amid correlation breakdown – Nomura
