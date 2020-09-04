EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace. GBP/USD is consolidating its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to break the 1.1785-1.1865 range - September 4, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD maintains streak as stocks slide stops dollar bounce - September 3, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro Remains Depressed With Service Sector Data Dominating - September 3, 2020