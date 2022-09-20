EUR/USD to break to new YTD lows in the coming weeks – HSBC

While parity on EUR/USD is providing an anchor for now, we expect the pair to break to new YTD lows in the coming weeks on a combination of USD strength and the range of challenges facing the eurozone …
