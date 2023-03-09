EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday. Economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to trade within a 1.0520-1.0580 range today. Await outcome of the US NFP on Friday “Day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to consolidate around 1.0520-1.0580 range – OCBC - March 9, 2023
- EUR/USD could drop to the 1.0590 level - March 9, 2023
- Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY - March 9, 2023