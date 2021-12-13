In the view of analysts at ANZ Bank, the European Central Bank decision will stand in stark contrast to the Federal Reserve where there now seems more political pressure to rein in super-loose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to dive below 1.10 on contrasting monetary policy path with the US – ANZ - December 13, 2021
- USD to strengthen against EUR and JPY next year, CAD and NOK to stand out – Morgan Stanley - December 13, 2021
- The Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market Will Grow to USD 802.27 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.47% – ResearchAndMarkets.com - December 13, 2021