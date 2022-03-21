EUR/USD to drop past 2020 lows in the 1.06 area if eurozone falls into recession – Rabobank

EUR/USD has recovered its poise following the sharp losses made on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the shared currency is still vulnerable to bad news on the war and on energy …
