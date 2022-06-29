EUR/USD was unable to defend the area around the 1.06 handle on Tuesday. However, economists at Commerzbank expect the pair to turn back higher if risks (gas crisis, new wars in the periphery, etc.) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to edge higher if current risks disappear – Commerzbank - June 29, 2022
- Euro Scopes ECB Forum As Risk Appetite Takes A Hit. Where To For EUR/USD? - June 29, 2022
- EUR/USD remains in consolidative mode – UOB - June 29, 2022