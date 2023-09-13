EUR/USD has given back some of the gains made late Tuesday. Economists at Rabobank analyze the pair’s outlook. Given that the market is continuing to adapt to the view that Fed rates are set to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to edge towards 1.06 on a three-month view – Rabobank - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Higher US CPI should not twist Fed’s hand - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD: Dips to the low 1.07 area continue to draw support – Scotiabank - September 13, 2023