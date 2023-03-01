EUR/USD has had a solid advance on the day as the pair rebounds from sub-1.06 levels. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the EUR technical outlook. Major resistance is seen at 1.08 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to enjoy further gains toward 1.07, potentially 1.08 – Scotiabank - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD climbs to multi-session highs beyond 1.0650 ahead of key data - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD could reach the 1,0804 level - March 1, 2023