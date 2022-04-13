EUR/USD to extend its decline on unchanged guidance from the ECB – Scotiabank

EUR/USD crawls towards 1.08 with little help coming from the European Central Bank (ECB) tomorrow. Economists at Scotiabank expert the world’s most popular currency pair to sustain further losses on …
