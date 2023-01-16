EUR/USD is fast approaching 1.0940 which could be next potential hurdle. Above here, the rebound could persist towards 1.1040/1.1080, economists at Société Générale report. Ne …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to extend its race higher if overcomes resistance near 1.0940 – SocGen - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD: We’re giving our euro dollar forecast a factory reset - January 16, 2023
- NBU’s Net Currency Sale On Interbank Amounts To USD 653 Million On January 9-13 - January 16, 2023