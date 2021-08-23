EUR/USD to extend its rebound on a break above the 1.1810 mark – SocGen

EUR/USD has embarked on a rebound after hitting 1.1660 last week. The bounce could persist towards a multi-month descending trend line at 1.1810. This hurdle must be reclaimed for an extended up-move.
