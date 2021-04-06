EUR/USD to gain some ground in Q3 if Europe speeds up vaccine roll-outs – MUFG

Looking ahead, the common currency should recover in the third quarter if vaccine roll-out improves, economists at MUFG Bank appraise. “The EU Commission held a conference on 29th March to resolve …
