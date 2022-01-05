EUR/USD seems to have settled around 1.1300 mid-week. The pair remains indecisive in the near-term but the shared currency looks increasingly unlikely to outperform the greenback in a convincing way, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro unlikely to stage a convincing rebound ahead of US events - January 5, 2022
- EUR/USD to have a tough time as euro fails to attract investors - January 5, 2022
- FX Daily: Taking advantage of EUR/USD stability - January 5, 2022