As the market shifts its attention to the ECB meeting on Thursday, ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ is an apt strategy that springs to mind, according to economists at Société Générale. The EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to hit the 1.1910 mark on a hawkish ECB message – SocGen - September 6, 2021
- USD/JPY: Fed’s tapering to alleviate the risk of yen appreciation – Natixis - September 6, 2021
- EUR/USD has the 1.2004/14 zone in its crosshairs – Commerzbank - September 6, 2021