EUR/USD to lose 1.16 amid persistent dollar’s demand

EUR/USD has broken lower this Wednesday, falling to a daily low of 1.1671, a fresh two-month low, and was last seen trading around 1.1690. The pair maintains its bearish bias as fears keep fueling …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
