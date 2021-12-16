Economists at Nordea see more room for the Fed to turn further to the hawkish direction next year, which supports more curve flattening and a lower EUR/USD. “The Fed expectedly decided to accelerate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Gains Ground Ahead Of ECB Decision - December 16, 2021
- EUR/USD to move downward as Fed set to turn more hawkish next year – Nordea - December 16, 2021
- ViCentra closes EUR 65M (USD 74M) Series C funding to expand footprint of world’s smallest insulin pump across Europe - December 16, 2021