The USD is vulnerable to a time of weakness around the end of the year. This is due to US tax balancing that regularly sees USD flows out of US companies into daughter companies. So, the USD does tend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to move higher into New Year’s Eve? [Video] - December 24, 2021
- EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve - December 24, 2021
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears looking for a restest of 129 the figure - December 23, 2021