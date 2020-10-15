EUR/USD to move higher towards 1.20 on Brexit progress – Westpac

EUR/USD remains held within a 1.15-1.20 range, dependent upon the rise or slide in COVID-19 case counts. Brexit progress could lift the common currency into the upper half of its range, according to …
