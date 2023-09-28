Having breached our former 1.06 target, we have revised our forecasts lower and now expect EUR/USD to move to 1.02 on a three-month view and remain lower for longer into 2024.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to move to 1.02 on a three-month view – Rabobank - September 28, 2023
- USD/PKR: Pakistani rupee surge could be short lived - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Pressures on Euro still on the table awaiting US GDP - September 28, 2023