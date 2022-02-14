EUR/USD is following the risk-averse mood in markets to a test of 1.13. The pair could nosedive to the 1.10 level on any further Russian aggression against Ukraine, in the opinion of economists at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to plummet toward 1.10 if Russia invades Ukrainian territory – Scotiabank - February 14, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1300 region holds the downside so far - February 14, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Geopolitical tensions boost safe-haven dollar - February 14, 2022