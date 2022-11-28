Economists at Deutsche Bank see the S&P 500 at 4500 in the first half of next year while EUR/USD is likely to hit 1.15 by late 2023. 2023 should be a more positive year for Treasuries “When it comes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US restaurants to get USD 83 million in funds - November 28, 2022
- EUR/USD extends risk-off slid into key support territories - November 28, 2022
- 6 drivers of EUR/USD exchange rate in 2022 according to the ECB - November 28, 2022